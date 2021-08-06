Tokyo Olympics: PM Modi gave me 'huge support' to train in the US, says Mirabai Chanu

India's star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has opened up on how Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped her to reach the Tokyo Games 2020 and in recovering from an injury.

Chanu revealed that PM Modi "helped" with a ticket for the US flight in one day to train there and undergo rehabilitation. The 26-year-old won a silver medal in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category at Tokyo Games.

"It's true that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped me reach Tokyo 2020 Olympics after my injury. They booked the ticket for the flight in one day for the US to help me train there and undergo rehabilitation," Mirabai Chanu told ANI. "Sir has given me huge support for the training," added Chanu.

IN PICS | Indian women's hockey team captures nation's imagination, here's a look at their fairytale run at Tokyo 2020

After winning a medal in Tokyo, Mirabai became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari, who had won the Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

Earlier on Friday, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh revealed that PM Modi had intervened to help two of the athletes to get better medical care and training in the US before the Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to ANI, the Manipur CM said when he had met the Prime Minister this week, he thanked him for helping weightlifter Mirabai Chanu.

ALSO READ | Tokyo Olympics hockey: Belgium claim first gold after shootout win over Australia

Chanu managed a total lift of 202 kgs (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the silver medal. She finished behind Hou Zhihui of China, who set an Olympic record with a lift of 210 kgs (94+116). Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an effort of 194kg (84+110).

Just after winning silver, Chanu spoke exclusively to WION, where she had mentioned a call from PM Modi, who tweeted moments after she had won the medal. He wrote, "Congratulations to her for winning the Silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates every Indian." He also added that he couldn't have asked for a happier start to the Olympics 2020 and mentioned that India is elated by Chanu's "stupendous performance".

In the exclusive chat with WION, Chanu had also opened up about the moment when she stood at the podium with her silver medal. She said, "I came here after years of hard work and when I stood on the podium, I forgot about the fatigue for some time as it's like a dream come true." Watch the video here:

(with inputs from agencies)