Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu poses with silver medal, says 'letting this feeling sink in' - see pics

Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Mirabai Chanu posed with the elusive medal that she won in Weightlifting Women's 49kg category. She said that after working hard for four years, winning the medal was a "dream come true" and she is still letting the feeling sink in.

Mirabai became the second Indian weightlifter to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari, who had won the Olympic medal (Bronze) while competing at the 2000 Sydney Games in the women’s 69kg weight category.

While taking to Twitter, Charu wrote, "Finally my toil of 4 years came true. The feeling of being able to kiss this medal is inexplicable. Winning this medal is a dream come true for me and I'm still letting this feeling to sink in."

Finally my toil of 4 years came true. The feeling of being able to kiss this medal is inexplicable. Winning this medal is a dream come true for me and I'm still letting this feeling to sink in. pic.twitter.com/BdSpjt9La7 — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2021

Chanu has shared several heart-warming moments that she spend with family members since she returned home from Tokyo. She also expressed the feeling of meeting family after two years. She wrote, "This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level."

This feeling of meeting my family after a long span of 2 years is beyond words. I'm grateful to each one of you for showing faith in me and supporting me. Thank you Ema and baba for all the sacrifices you made for me to reach at this level. pic.twitter.com/RlXby6QoOv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 28, 2021

The 26-year-old managed a total lift of 202 kgs (87kgs in snatch + 115 kgs in clean and jerk) to claim the silver medal. She finished behind Hou Zhihui of China, who set an Olympic record with a lift of 210 kgs (94+116). Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took the bronze medal with an effort of 194kg (84+110).

After winning the medal, Chanu spoke exclusively to WION and opened up about the moment when she stood at the podium with her silver medal. She said, "I came here after years of hard work and when I stood on the podium, I forgot about the fatigue for some time as it's like a dream come true."

