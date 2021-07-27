Tokyo Olympics: Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka knocked out of third round

Japan's tennis star Naomi Osaka has been eliminated from the women's tennis singles tournament at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on July 27 (Tuesday) after being defeated in the third round.

On day four of the Games, Czech Marketa Vondrousov crushed Osaka's dreams of winning an Olympic gold medal on home soil. The world number two was swiped aside 6-1, 6-4 by Vondrousova in an early shock.

Osaka was off to a poor start as she dropped serve in the opening game and then she was broken twice more as Vondrousova won the first set.

However, Osaka broke in the second set but relinquished the early advantage with a double fault. She saved two match points as she served to stay alive at 4-5 but Vondrousova emerged as a tough competitor and snatched the victory.

She had earlier said, "It definitely would mean a lot for me to win gold here, but I know it's a process. I know that these are the best players in the world".

Osaka, who got the honour of lighting the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, was attempting to become Japan's first Olympic tennis champion after Kei Nishikori, who won a bronze in the men's singles in 2016, beating Rafael Nadal.

Previously, Wimbledon champion Ashleigh Barty made shock exit in the first round.

