Tokyo Olympics: Injured British athlete refuses wheelchair, gets up and finishes the race - WATCH

Great Britain athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson's dreams of winning a heptathlon medal at the Tokyo Olympics were shattered when she sustained a calf injury in the 200m on Wednesday (August 4). However, the 28-year-old emerged as a hero after she limped through the race. Showing a true Olympic spirit, Katarina refused the medical help and crossed the finish line with tears rolling down her face.

With her foot strapped, the British world champion Katarina began the race but pulled up injured. She sank to the floor and started crying. When medics ran towards her with a wheelchair to carry her off the track, she refused it and opted to finish the race. However, she was later disqualified for having left her lane.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson se lesiona ,cae al suelo ,se levanta y coja acaba la prueba.

Ese es el espíritu olímpico de verdad ,y no las falsas historias de moda que nos quieren vender.

Katarina, who had ruptured an Achilles tendon in her left leg in December, had been rehabbing to compete for a medal in Tokyo. However, she sustained an injury to her calf, which means her heptathlon challenge is over.

"Unfortunately Katarina Johnson-Thompson sustained an injury to her right calf during the 200m and has had to withdraw from the heptathlon," read a statement from British Athletics.

"To confirm, it is not a repeat of her recent Achilles injury which was on her left leg. There will be no further comment this evening," it added.

She finished the first three events after she began her challenge with a 13.27 seconds finish in the 100m hurdles. She then managed 1.86 and 13.31m in the high jump and shot put respectively. Now, she will not compete in the javelin, long jump and 800m women's heptathlon events.