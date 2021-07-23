Tokyo Olympics: Germany's Johannes Vetter eyes bitter clash with India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra

As India gets set to challenge the best in the world at the Tokyo Olympics, Germany's Johannes Vetter has declared that India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra will find it tough to beat him.

Chopra, 23, who is the 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games champion has been in fine form. He recorded a personal best of 88.07m at the Indian Grand Prix in March.

"He (Chopra) threw good throws twice this year. Above 86m in Finland (86.79m at the Kuortane Games). If he is healthy and if he is in the right shape, especially in his technique, he can throw far," Vetter said ahead of the duel with the Indian star.

Vetter, 28, said he was looking to throw 90m in Tokyo, asserting that "it will be tough for him to beat me."

The German had won gold at the Kuortane Games as Neeraj Chopra ended in third place with a bronze. Vetter had missed out on the bronze medal at Rio in 2016.

The restrictions due to the pandemic had hampered Chopra's preparations for the Olympic event this year, however, the Indian medal hope has kept his focus despite uncertainty surrounding the Olympic Games.

The Indian javelin thrower threw 87.86m at the Athletics Central North East meeting in South Africa to qualify for the Tokyo games. Chopra was hit with an elbow injury earlier, however, he came back strongly and is now eyeing a medal at the mega event.

The qualification event for the men's javelin throw will take place on August 4 with the final set on August 7.

(With inputs from Agencies)