Tokyo Olympics: Andy Murray withdraws from tennis singles due to thigh strain, remains in doubles

Defending champion Britain's Andy Murray pulled out from the men's singles tournament of Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Sunday (July 25) due to a minor thigh strain. As per the released statement, Murray informed that he is "really disappointed" and have made the "difficult decision" to withdraw from the singles.

The 34-year-old was due to play Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and after pulling out, he has been replaced in the singles draw by Australian Max Purcell.

Murray, who won his opening men's double match with Joe Salisbury on Saturday, has pulled out only from singles and will continue to play men's doubles tournament as it has been advised to not play in both the events.

"I am really disappointed at having to withdraw but the medical staff have advised me against playing in both events," a statement from Murray read.

"I have made the difficult decision to withdraw from the singles and focus on playing doubles with Joe."

Andy Murray won his first singles gold at London Olympics in 2012 and he went on to defend it successfully in Rio Olympics. However, after that, he underwent hip surgery in 2018 and 2019 and also missed some tournaments owing to that.

After his withdrawal, Liam Broady remains the only representative of Great Britain in the singles as Heather Watson lost in the first round.

With his partner Salisbury, Murray will now face German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz in the second round.