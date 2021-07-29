Tokyo Olympics 2020, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia?

Indian boxer Mary Kom faces 32-year-old Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, who has a bronze medal from the Rio Olympics. Both Ingrit Valencia, 32, and Mary Kom, 38, are the first female boxers from their respective nations to have won Olympic medals. Mary Kom, unseeded at Tokyo 2020, is positioned No. 7 in the world in the 51kg class while third-seed Ingrit Valencia is positioned No. 11. The last time the two met, Mary Kom beat Ingrit Valencia 5:0 in the quarter-finals of the 2019 big showdowns in Yekaterinburg, Russia. Valencia Victoria likewise won the gold medal at the Pan American Games in 2019. The Colombian will be beginning her Tokyo Olympics venture subsequent to having received a bye in the first round.

Here's all you need to know about: Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia - Round of 16

Where to watch Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia - Round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics?

The match will be live telecast on the Sony Sports network. The matches will be broadcast in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network, including Sony Ten. The match will also be streamed live on the digital platform SonyLIV.

When will Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia - Round of 16 at the Tokyo Olympics start?

The match between Mary Kom vs Ingrit Valencia is slated to begin at 3:36 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on July 29. The match will be played at Japan's iconic Kokugikan Arena, which is also considered the home of sumo wrestling.