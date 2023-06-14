TNPL 2023: Pradosh Ranjan Paul's blistering half century sets the stage on fire

After a sensational outing in the latest edition of the Ranji Trophy, Odisha batter Pradosh Ranjan Paul kicked off this season’s Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) on a sublime note. Paul played a blistering knock of 88 off just 55 balls to guide his side Chepauk Super Gillies to a convincing win against Salem Spartans on Tuesday night. Paul’s gusty knock comprised 12 boundaries and one six. The 22-year-old stitched a solid opening partnership of 91 along with captain Narayan Jagadeesan to set up a strong foundation for the Chepauk-based side. Paul’s superb batting powered his team to a mammoth total of 217. Salem Spartans, during the run chase, could only manage to reach 165. Twitter Reacts To Pradosh Ranjan Paul's Performance Pradosh Ranjan Paul, thanks to his power-packed batting, was the talk of the town as Twitter users were in awe of the Odisha-born’s brilliant performance. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, age 22, smashed 631 runs from 9 innings with 3 hundreds & 2 fifties in Ranji 2022-23 followed by 88 from 55 balls in the first match of TNPL 2023.



“He was really good this Ranji season. Guy came out of nowhere and was captaining the side in the last few games. There's enough spark I believe,” wrote one social media user. He was really good this ranji season. Guy came out of nowhere and was captaining the side in the last few game.



Another person requested Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore to keep a close eye on Pradosh Ranjan Paul. @RCBTweets just incase you're looking for a Indian wicket Keeper _ — SPIDEY (@Spidey_Viratian) June 14, 2023 ×

One user felt that Paul can play as an opener for Chennai Super Kings in future. Next opening partner of csk — prince jaiswal (@princej23150968) June 13, 2023 ×

Coming back to on-field developments, Baba Aparajith, Rocky Bhasker and M Viju Arul picked up two wickets each to earn a resounding victory for Chepauk Super Gillies. Pradosh Ranjan Paul was adjudged Man of the Match for his stupendous innings. Pradosh Ranjan Paul Pradosh Ranjan Paul may not have made his international debut yet but the Odisha-born is no stranger to domestic cricket. In the 2022-23 season of the Ranji Trophy, he had notched up 631 runs in nine innings. He registered three centuries and two half centuries in the tournament.