TNPL 2023 Live Streaming for free: When and where to watch Tamil Nadu Premier League live streaming for free

TNPL 2023 Free Live Streaming: The Tamil Nadu Premier League cricket tournament began on Monday (June 12). The first and second matches of the TNPL were played at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore. The first match was won by Lyca Kovai Kings by 70 runs, while the second match was won by Chepal Super Gillies by 52 runs.

The TNPL 2023 consists of 32 matches including three playoff matches and one final.

Today (June 14) the match will be played between Siechem Madurai Panthers (SMP) and Nellai Royal Kings (NPK) at 3 pm IST. SMP vs NPK TNPL 2023: Squads Siechem Madurai Panthers

Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh

Nellai Royal Kings

Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal SMP vs NPK TNPL 2023: Free Live Streaming Details The TNPL will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3 channels in India. The live streaming will be available on the FanCode website.

However, if fans wish to watch the match on Fancode App then they can purchase a subscription. One match subscription is available for Rs 19 ($0.39) and streaming passes for all matches cost Rs 79 ($0.96).

TNPL 2023: Which TV channel will broadcast the Tamil Nadu Premier League matches in India?

Star Sports Network channels will telecast the TNPL tournament.

TNPL 2023 Schedule:

June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)

June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)

TNPL 2023 Playoffs Schedule:

Qualifier 1: July 7 from 7 PM at Salem

Eliminator: July 8 from 7 PM at Salem

Qualifier 2: July 10 from 7 PM at Tirunelveli