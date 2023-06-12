TNPL 2023: Check date, venues, squads, match schedule and live-streaming details here

TNPL 2023 Details: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 is all set to begin on Monday, 12 June. The tournament will be played for a month and the final will be played on 12 July 2023. Similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL), a total of eight teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format in the tournament. Some 28 league-stage games and four playoff matches will be played throughout the tournament.