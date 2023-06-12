TNPL 2023: Check date, venues, squads, match schedule and live-streaming details here
The TNPL 2023 is all set to begin today! Scroll below to check for details
TNPL 2023 Details: The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 is all set to begin on Monday, 12 June. The tournament will be played for a month and the final will be played on 12 July 2023. Similar to the Indian Premier League (IPL), a total of eight teams will compete against each other in a round-robin format in the tournament. Some 28 league-stage games and four playoff matches will be played throughout the tournament.
In 2022, the TNPL season ended in an abrupt manner as the final was abandoned due to rain, with both finalists Lyca Kovia Kings and Chepauk Super Gillies, who were declared joint winners.
TNPL 2023 Match Details:
Date: June 12- July 12
TNPL 2023 Venues:
SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore
Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, Salem
NPR College Ground, Dindigul
Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli
TNPL 2023 Squads:
Ba11sy Trichy
K Mani Bharathi (wk), T Natarajan, Daryl Ferrario, Ramadoss Alexander, SP Vinod, Akshay Srinivasan, Antony Dhas, Raghupathy Silambarasan, K Easwaran, V Athisayaraj Davidson, M Shajahan, P Francis Rokins, Ganga Sridhar Raju, K Monish, K Mohamed Azeem, Jafar Jamal, G Karthik Shanmugam, G Godson, R Rajkumar, T Saran
iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans
Tushar Raheja (wk), Vijay Shankar, R Sai Kishore, NS Chaturved, B Anirudh, Ajith Ram, H Trilok Nag, I Vetrivel, K Vishal Vaidhya, Rajendran Vivek, P Bhuvaneshwaran, S Ganesh, Mohamed Ali, Radhakrishnan, G Parthasarathy, Alliraj Karuppusamy, S Manigandan, Rahul Harish, M Ragavan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Washington Sundar, M Ashwin, C Hari Nishaanth, J Koushik, V Aaditya, Ajay Krishna, Shijit Chandran, Anton A Subikshan, D Sudhan, Balu Surya, V Gowtham, Krish Jain, P Saravanan, Dev Rahul, S Sri Abisek, Gurjapneet Singh, S Karthik, Swapnil K Singh, M Ayush, K Deeban Lingesh
Nellai Royal Kings
Arun Karthik (wk), Sandeep Warrier, Adithya Arun, Guruswamy Ajitesh, Sonu Yadav, Aswin Crist, M Poiyamozhi, P Sugendhiran, Sri Neranjan, L Suryaprakash, J Rohan, Emmanuel Cherian, NS Harish, N Kabilan, Karthick Manikandan, R Mithun, S Mohan Prasath, SJ Arun Kumar, Ritwik Easwaran, Nidhish Rajagopal
Lyca Kovai Kings
Suresh Kumar (wk), B Sai Sudharsan, M Shahrukh Khan, M Siddharth, M Mohammed, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, R Divakar, P Hemcharan, L Kiran Akash, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, Ram Arvindh, B Sachin, L Kiran Akash, U Mukilesh, KM Om Prakash, P Vidyuth, Valliappan Yudheeswaran, S Sujay
Dindigul Dragons
Adithya Ganesh (wk), R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, P Saravana Kumar, Subodh Bhati, Advaith Sharma, Vimal Khumar, S Arun, Rohan Bhutra, VP Diran, Hemanth Kumar, Kishoor, Boopathi Kumar, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader
Salem Spartans
Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas
Chepauk Super Gillies
N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker
TNPL 2023 Schedule
June 12, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 13, 7 PM: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 14, 3 PM: Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 14, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 15, 7 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 16, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Nellai Royal Kings (SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore)
June 18, 3 PM: Salem Spartans vs Ba11sy Trichy (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
June 18, 7 PM: Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
June 19, 7 PM: Lyca Kovai Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
June 20, 7 PM: Nellai Royal Kings vs IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
June 21, 3 PM: Chepauk Super Gillies vs Dindigul Dragons (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
June 21, 7 PM: Ba11sy Trichy vs Lyca Kovai Kings (NPR College Ground, Dindigul)
TNPL 2023 - Live streaming
The 2023 edition of the Tamil Nadu Premier League will be live broadcasted on Star Sports network.
The matches will also be available on the Fancode app.