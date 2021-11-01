Time for serious introspection: Virender Sehwag disappointed as NZ virtually knock India out of T20 WC 2021

India's eight-wicket loss against New Zealand in their second Super 12 clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 has pushed them on the verge of an early exit from the tournament, sending shock waves across the cricket fraternity. Former cricketers and experts have expressed their disappointment and criticised India's woeful show against the Kiwis at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 31).

India's batting line-up once again failed to deliver as yet another top-order collapse saw the Virat Kohli-led side manage to post a paltry 110 runs on the board against New Zealand in 20 overs. It was a shambolic batting performance from Team India as none of the batters managed to step up and play a big knock under pressure.

New Zealand had a walk in the park during the run-chase as the Kiwis rode on Daryl Mitchell's 49 off 35 balls and captain Kane Williamson's unbeaten 33 to chase down the low-key target of 111 runs with 5.3 overs to spare and earn their first win in the tournament to keep their top-four hopes secure.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to express his disappointment after India's shambolic defeat and said it was time for introspection for Kohli and his team. Sehwag also pointed out the body language of the Indian players was not great nither was the shot selection from the batters, who failed to accelerate in time to help the team post a big total on the board.

"Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection," Sehwag wrote in a tweet.

Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021 ×

Also Read: As Virat Kohli is optimistic, here's how India can still reach the semi-finals

While the batters dished out another poor show, the bowlers too were far from impressive as only pacer Jasprit Bumrh managed to trouble the Kiwi batters and picked up 2 wickets while conceding 19 runs in his four overs while all other bowlers went wicket-less yet again.

India's hopes of making it to the semi-final have been dashed after back-to-back defeats in their first two matches and the Men in Blue will have to win their remaining three matches by a huge margin to even stand a chance of making it to the knockout stage.