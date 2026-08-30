/Tilak Varma in India’s ODI World Cup plans as Shreyas Iyer's backup: Report

The BCCI selection committee has reportedly zeroed in on left-handed batter Tilak Varma as Shreyas Iyer’s potential backup for the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. With India’s top six consisting of match-winning right-handed batters, Tilak’s inclusion could break that monotony. The selectors have also asked him to work on his off-spin as they see part-time bowling potential in him. On the other hand, the team management is reportedly worried about the lack of bowling options in the top order, citing it as a reason for extra pressure on the lower order and the bowlers.



Given that most of the first-team or potential first-choice backups will be busy with the 2026 Asian Games, which coincides with the home white-ball series against the West Indies, the preparation for the ODI World Cup will begin when India tours New Zealand in late October. Players like Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar, who are also likely to be picked for the showpiece event, will be busy with the T20 competition in Japan.

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“Head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Shubman Gill feel there isn’t any backup ready for the middle order. With Hardik Pandya and Nitish Kumar Reddy being prone to injuries, they want someone in the top order who can at least chip in with four overs in an ODI,” a BCCI source close to the information said, as quoted by the Times of India (TOI).

Selectors Concerned over Age and Fitness

The potential India squad would likely include the two ageing stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, seasoned keeper-batter KL Rahul, who would be 35 by the time the World Cup comes along, and injury-prone all-rounders Reddy and Hardik Pandya. The selectors are weighing the age and fitness factors for the ODI World Cup. And as a result, they were willing to have younger backups ready for the tournament.



“The team has to be prepared for conditions in South Africa in the World Cup. Iyer got injured in Australia, and his game against pace and bounce is untested of late. The team already has two ageing players in Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They are having niggles as well. KL Rahul too will be over 35 by the time the World Cup comes around. Ravindra Jadeja isn’t a certainty either. The fielding of the team has suffered due to fitness issues. The team management feels that they need younger backups ready,” the source added.

Selectors wary of changing batting order

Even though the management has tried several players outside of their batting positions in the lead-up thus far, including making Ruturaj Gaikwad bat at number four, the selectors are unwilling to shuffle batting positions.

