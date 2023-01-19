THU vs REN preview and prediction: Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

THU vs REN match live: Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see Sydney Thunder (THU) locking horns with Melbourne Renegades (REN) on Thursday, January 19. The Renegades are close to moving on to the qualifier stage. They presently hold the third spot in the points standings with 12 points earned from 11 games. The Sydney Thunder, however, have had a really difficult time in the competition. They presently sit in sixth place in the standings with 10 points to their name, and they desperately need a victory to advance to the qualifier round. The two teams have already met once in the competition, which was won by Melbourne Renegades by a margin of four wickets.

The 47th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be played between Sydney Thunder (THU) and Melbourne Renegades (REN) on Thursday, January 19. The venue of the match is Manuka Oval in Canberra. The match starts at 1:45 PM IST. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across Sony Sports network.

Prediction: Melbourne Renegades (REN) to win the match.

In India, BBL 2022–23 THU vs REN match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Sydney Thunder

Playing XI: Oliver Davies, AI Ross, David Warner, SM Whiteman, N McAndrew, DR Sams, Ben Cutting, M Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green(C), Usman Qadir

BENCH : AD Hales, BJ Holt, RR Rossouw, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, DJ Willey, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Gurinder Sandhu, Blake Nikitaras, Toby Gray, Joel Davies, Ross Pawson

Melbourne Renegades

Playing XI: AJ Finch(C), J Fraser-McGurk, JW Wells, MJ Guptill, W Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellapotha, MJJ Critchley, SB Harper, KW Richardson, T Rogers, Fawad Ahmed