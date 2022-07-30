Throwback! When 4,000 used condoms clogged drains at sports village during Commonwealth Games 2010

Commonwealth Games 2022 kicked off in Birmingham on July 28 with a host of countries from around the world taking part in the Games. The Games will be held across 15 venues in Birmingham and athletes from 72 nations are expected to be participating in the showpiece event. Several nations have already opened their medal tally at the Games with India also winning its first medal in weightlifting on Saturday (July 30).

It has been an excellent start to the showpiece event which also saw women's cricket make its debut at the Games on Friday. Around 6300 athletes, coaches and support staff from various countries are currently staying at the Commonwealth Athletes' village in Birmingham.

While there hasn't been any controversy as far as the athletes' village is concerned at the Commonwealth Games 2022, we take a look back at the time when around 4,000 used condoms had clogged drains at the sports village in Delhi during the Commonwealth Games 2010 in India. The 2010 Commonwealth Games had garnered headlines for several wrong reasons at the time.

From corruption to a huge financial scam, the Games which were held in India had troubled the organisers and government throughout. However, one of the major controversies which came to light during the Games was the significant use of condoms by the athletes in the sports village.

There were around 7,000 athletes and officials staying in the sports village in New Delhi during the Games and they had been provided free condoms ahead of the start of the showpiece event to promote safe sex. However, it turned out to be a nightmare for the organisers later as used condoms blocked the drainage system in the sports village.

While reports back then called the situation an embarrassing one, the then president of the Commonwealth Games Federation, Mike Fennell had said it was a positive sign that the athletes were promoting safe sex by using condoms. He lauded the athletes for being responsible.

"If that is happening, it shows that there is use of condoms and I think that is a very positive story. Athletes are being responsible," Fennell had said back then.

Athletes tend to have high sexual drive when they are training and conditioning for a tournament thus they engage in sexual activities at events such as the Commonwealth Games, Olympics and other multi-sporting events. Condoms are handed out to athletes for free to promote safe sex and raise awareness regarding AIDS.