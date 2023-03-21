Throwback: Before IPL became a thing! When Ganguly bowled to teammates Tendulkar, Dravid - Watch

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 edition is set to kick off on March 31 in Ahmedabad. Over the years, IPL has become a big success as it allows fans to see Indian players compete with one another and also share as well as rub shoulders with some uncapped and big international cricketers.

The IPL started in 2008 and has become a huge brand nationwide. But before IPL became a revelation, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) used to conduct the Challengers Trophy. It was a tournament that began in 1993-94 and was held till the 2013-14 season (not played in 2002-03), every October before the Ranji Trophy with an aim to give young and domestic players a chance to showcase their skills while playing with, and against, the senior Team India players.

During the 2006 edition of the Challengers Trophy, India's famed trio of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sourav Ganguly -- in the last phase of their respective careers -- were divided among two teams. The then national captains Dravid and Tendulkar were part of the India Blues whereas Ganguly was in Mohammed Kaif-led India Greens. Venugopal Rao led the India Reds with Dravid leading India Blues.

In the second game of the competition, Dravid-led India Blues squared off with India Greens. Here's a throwback video of when Ganguly bowled to Dravid and Tendulkar:

Talking about the contest, Dravid-led India Blues thrashed India Greens by a whopping 266-run margin courtesy of Tendulkar's 139 and half-centuries from Dravid, MS Dhoni, and Irfan Pathan. Chasing 382, India Greens fell for 115 with Parthiv Patel (43) and Ganguly (24) being the top run-getters. The tournament was held in Chennai, which eventually saw India Blues and India Reds share the trophy after a rain-abandoned finale.