'This isn't just a team, it's a family': Virat Kohli shares a message after WTC Final defeat

India may have lost the last of the World Test Championship yet it removes nothing from the extraordinary measure of difficult work the unit has assembled throughout the most recent two years.

After their exit from the 2019 World Cup, Team India was out on a Test venture that saw them register series wins – in West Indies, at home against South Africa, the Day/Night Test against Bangladesh, and the unfathomable Border-Gavaskar Trophy win in Australia – to give some examples. An ICC title may keep on escaping the Indian group, however, what this unit has accomplished can't be subverted.

Although Virat Kohli neglected to win another ICC occasion, the Indian skipper posted an endearing message via web-based media, featuring how this unit affects him and his teammates. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli posted an image of the group in a cluster, with the subtitle: "This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER."

This isn't just a team. It's a family. We move ahead. TOGETHER 💙🇮🇳 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 24, 2021

The Indian team, which is at present in England, will currently split away from the bio-bubble to head out to various parts of the country. According to reports, some will watch the Wimbledon, while others are reserving their passes to watch Euro 2020 games. The group will get back to the bio-bubble on July 14, 20 days ahead of the Test series against England, where they will take on the hosts in five Tests at Nottingham, Lord's, Leeds, The Oval The Old Trafford.

In the interim, according to a report in the Indian Express, the BCCI is set to keep in touch with the ECB mentioning the board to a few warm-up counterparts for the Indian cricket crew before the long Test arrangement. BCCI Vice President Jay Shah clearly took up the conversation with the group the executives on Thursday and a consistent choice was taken. The improvement was affirmed by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal.