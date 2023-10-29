'This is part of the problem', Ilkay Gundogan gives dressing down to Barcelona teammates after Clasico loss

Barcelona midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has urged his teammates to express more of their feelings, especially after a stinging loss against arch-rivals Real Madrid in the Clasico. Gundogan was speaking after Real Madrid completed a comeback win against the Catalan side at their home ground, deep in the stoppage time.

Gundogan had fired Barcelona to advantage after an early goal when David Alaba failed to clear the ball, leaving the former Manchester City player to tiptoe around the penalty box before guiding the ball past a diving Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"I come from the dressing room and obviously people are disappointed after such a big game, such an important game and such an unthinkable result, I would like to see more anger, more disappointment," Gundogan was quoted as saying by Optus Sport.

"This is part of the problem, they have to express more emotions when you lose and when you know you can play better, you have to do better in certain situations and we don't react

Gundogan, who recently won the treble with City, minced no words and said he had not arrived in Barcelona to lose games where his team was in the pole position.

"I didn't come here to lose these kinds of games or to allow these gaps to open up. I also have a responsibility as a senior player not to allow these things to happen to the team, we need to hang in there more".

Barcelona led the Clasico for major stretches of the game with Real Madrid playing a very sketchy game. It wasn't until Luka Modric and Eduardo Camavinga were introduced in the midfield by Carlo Ancelotti that the Spanish giants exerted some control in the midfield. Despite the control, it took an outside-the-box ballistic kick from Bellingham to beat the Barcelona keeper.

In the second minute of the stoppage time, Bellingham rifled a deflected ball from Modric and guided the team to an improbable victory.

Bellingham's brace sent Madrid to the top of La Liga, ahead of Girona on goal difference, with both teams four points ahead of Barcelona in third.

