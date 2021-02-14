Third seed Dominic Thiem crashes out of Australian Open

US Open Champion Dominic Thiem crashed out of the Australian Open on Sunday after losing to Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov at Rod Laver Arena. The Bulgarian defeated the Austrian 6-4 6-4 6-0 in the fourth round clash.

Third-seeded Thiem never seemed to provide any sorts of challenges to Dimitrov as the Bulgarian got an easy win in straight sets. Thiem defeated Nick Kyrgios in a five-set thriller in the third round on Friday but failed to stage a comeback in this match.

The first two sets followed the same pattern with Thiem taking an early 3-1 lead only for 18th seed Dimitrov to charge back at him and clinch the set.

The Austrian, losing finalist here last year, was unable to rouse himself in the third set and Dimitrov sealed a last-eight meeting with Russian qualifier Aslan Karatsev after little more than two hours on court.

Earlier, Japanese ace Naomi Osaka escaped a defeat against in-form Garbine Muguruza as she beat the Spanish player 4-6 6-4 7-5 on Sunday at the Rod Laver Arena.