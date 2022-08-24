'There will be.....': Tennis great Martina Navratilova on Serena Williams' fate at US Open

In her own way, Serena Williams hinted at her possible retirement in a Vogue article in early August. While there are speculations regarding the forthcoming US Open 2022 edition being Serena's last Grand Slam appearance, her message was clear to the tennis world that the superstar is set to call it quits post the showpiece event, which commences on August 29.

Ahead of her last major event, Serena is sweating hard for a memorable farewell from the game that she given her a lot of recognition and applause worldwide. Wtih 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena would be desperately eyeing the 24th Slam which will see her end at level with Aussie great Margaret Court at the top of the all-time list. Thus, there's a lot riding on her shoulders ahead of the American's swansong.

Nonetheless, tennis great Martina Navratilova feels Serena won't have a fairytale ending. Martina reflected on her retirement decision and told Reuters, "It's hard. When I retired in '93 I told the press it was my last year which was a mistake because every single tournament was a freaking tear-jerker."

"Serena did it her way, which was announcing in a very glamorous way on Vogue magazine, but then she is not accepting the losses, she is not accepting what comes with it which is saying goodbye," Navratilova further asserted.

The 65-year-old Martina came hard on Serena for not even acknowleding the crowd post her recent defeat to teenager Emma Raducanu in the Cincinnati Open last week. Hence, the veteran feels Serena should accept results the way they come and opined that a memorable end might not be in store for her compatriot given her rusty form (with only a solitary win since last year's Round of 16 defeat in French Open).

"Emotions can only carry you so far, I don't see a Cinderella happy ending where she wins the tournament. The way she has looked it doesn't look like she is going to make a miraculous comeback and win the tournament. And with the stress of knowing this is likely your last tournament it doesn't help. But if anyone can overcome it would be Serena," added Navratilova.