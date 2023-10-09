'Their unwavering faith in us...': Ravindra Jadeja lauds Indian fans, hopeful to win CWC 2023 at home

Ravindra Jadeja-starrer India thrashed Australia by six wickets in both teams' CWC 2023 opener on Sunday (Oct 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Being asked to bowl first, India rode on Jadeja's 3 for 28 and two wickets each from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav as the Pat Cummins-led Aussies only managed 199 in 49.3 overs. In reply, Rohit Sharma-led India were 2 for 3 before Virat Kohli (85) and KL Rahul (97 not out) propelled the Men in Blue to an easy six-wicket win as the home side are off the mark in the showpiece event.

In a recent interaction with Dinesh Karthik and host Brian Murgatroyd -- for the latest episode of The ICC Review podcast -- Jadeja is hopeful that India will win the mega event in front of the devoted home fans and lauded them as they always turn up to cheer the side in large numbers.

On the World Cup being held in India, the 34-year-old spin-bowling all-rounder said, "It is very special because this is my first World Cup in India. The fans are very excited because our team is balanced in all areas. There is nothing that we are weak in any particular area."

Lauding the home fans, Jadeja pointed out, "The energy of Indian fans, their confidence, and their unwavering faith in us are incredibly high. Whenever we play in India, for any series, they turn out in such large numbers that the entire stadium remains packed. I find it very exciting to play in the World Cup in front of the Indian crowd. Hopefully, we'll perform well, reach the finals, and win the World Cup."

Talking about India's first game in the CWC 2023 edition, over 30,000 people turned up at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to watch Rohit & Co. take on the Aussies. Over a majority of fans were Indians as they relentlessly supported India, who beat the five-time winners in style to open their World Cup campaign on a high.

India will now face Afghanistan in their second outing of the tournament on Wednesday (Oct 11) in New Delhi, India. Needless to say, the home fans will turn up once again to full up the stadium and back Rohit-led India.

