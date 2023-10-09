KL Rahul looks like a much better version of himself, says Irfan Pathan after India beat Australia in CWC 2023

India beat Australia in match 5 of CWC 2023 edition on Sunday (October 8) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Being asked to bowl first, Indian bowlers restricted Australia to 199 in 49.3 overs with Ravindra Jadeja accounting for 3 for 28, along with two-fers from Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav each. In reply, the Men in Blue were 2 for 3 before a 165-run third-wicket stand between KL Rahul (97 not out) and Virat Kohli (85) stole the show and took India home with six wickets, and 52 balls, to spare. Thus, Rohit Sharma & Co. have opened their CWC 2023 campaign in style.

After the win, many former cricketers and experts of the game lauded Rahul and Kohli for battling a tough period early in the run-chase, buying out some time in the middle, keeping the scoreboard ticking before taking on the attack. Talking about Rahul, the keeper-batter has been in exceptional form ever since he made his international comeback -- from a hip injury suffered in IPL 2023 -- during the Asia Cup. Since his return, he has had scores of 111*, 39, 19, 58*, 52, 26 and 97*. Thus, former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan lavished huge praise on the 31-year-old Rahul.

'KL Rahul doesn't seem like the Rahul who used to take pressure before'

Speaking exclusively to Star Sports, Irfan analysed Rahul's successful approach post his return and said, "He's been looking very calm. He doesn't seem like the Rahul who used to take pressure before, now he looks like he's soaking that pressure, and it can be seen in the result. And because of that, he doesn't even seem like he's going to get out while he is batting. He's getting beaten less. That doesn't mean one doesn't get beaten."

He added, "There seems to be control, he's finding the singles, playing the big shots, he's also using the sweep shots, seems to be having a lot of time while pulling the ball. He has worked a lot on his technique, but most importantly he looks like a much better version of himself than before."

The Indian team management would be mighty pleased with the batting effort as Rahul-Kohli ensured the hosts recovered from early setbacks to win the contest. After this win, India will now shift their focus to their next game, where they take on Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11) in New Delhi, India.

Rohit-led India will be keen to make it two wins in a row and continue moving forward in the ten-team tournament at home.

