Russian 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva toppled world number one Aryna Sabalenka 2-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to capture her second WTA 1000 title at Indian Wells.

Andreeva, who last month become the youngest ever player to win an elite 1000 level crown with her triumph in Dubai, ended a frustrating run against the Belarusian to ensure she will rise to a career-high sixth in the world on Monday. Andreeva shook off her first set woes and broke Sabalenka three times in the third pushing her 2025 record to 19-3 -- the most wins of any woman on the WTA tour.

"I would like to thank myself for fighting to the end," Andreeva said. "I was running like a rabbit today because Aryna she was sending bullets and it was really hard to keep up."

In a match of swinging shifts of momentum, Andreeva was in full control by the end, giving herself a match point on Sabalenka's serve with a defensive lob that forced a miss from the number one and clinching victory with a forehand winner.

"The match point I just really tried to just put the return in, it doesn't matter how," she told Tennis Channel. "Then I just saw the ball and I decided I might just go for it.

"And I did," added Andreeva, who sank to her knees in celebration after her winner landed. Andreeva claimed her first hard court victory over Sabalenka, who had beaten her twice already this year at Brisbane and the Australian Open.

Sabalenka had powered into the final without dropping a set but it was another disappointment for the Belarusian, who was stunned by Madison Keys in the final at Melbourne to see her bid for a third successive Australian Open title denied.

Unlike in Melbourne where she played "like a joke," Sabalenka said, this time she let her emotions get the best of her.

"Honestly, was me against me," she said. "I made a lot of unforced errors on important points, and I just let her play a little bit better ... I was just too pissed with myself, because I think it shouldn't be the way I finished and I was just pissed with myself.

"I should have just thrown that aggression on that side instead of being too hard on myself."

Andreeva had Sabalenka under pressure early, and the youngster's frustration was evident as she was unable to convert four break points in the third game.

Sabalenka took full advantage, breaking the Russian to love for a 3-1 lead and keeping her foot firmly on the accelerator from there.

Anger boiling



Sabalenka backed up her power from the baseline with some confident forays to the net, breaking Andreeva to take the opening set in 37 minutes.

"The anger was just boiling inside of me, because I had a lot of opportunities I didn't convert," said Andreeva, who wasted another three break points to open the second set. She finally gained a foothold with a break for 2-1 -- pouncing on a Sabalenka second serve to end a run of 18 missed break point chances against the Belarusian this year.

"I was so desperate to win at least one game on her serve ... every time she served I just tried to win one more game and then one more game," Andreeva said. "Somehow I kind of crawled and came back and we got into the third set like this."

Andreeva saved a pair of break points to push her lead to 4-2, her winners tally climbing with her confidence. After missing one chance to take the set on Sabalenka's serve, Andreeva sealed the set with her first love service game, complete with a pair of aces to close it.

The Russian maintained her momentum as she broke Sabalenka to love to open the third. Sabalenka promptly broke back, but that proved just a speedbump as Andreeva broke again for 2-1 and didn't face another break point.

