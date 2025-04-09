Shrivalli Bhamidipaty, currently 345 in the WTA singles ranking, made sure India got off to the perfect start in their opening match at the Billie Jean King Cup Asia-Oceania Group 1.

The 23-year-old from Hyderabad got the better of New Zealand's Aishi Das, securing a 6-1, 6-1 win on the opening day of the tournament.

Reflecting on her performance in her debut match for India, an emotional Shrivalli shared, "It was really emotional playing my debut match for India. I was a little emotional on court but then I think I handled myself well. The team and the captain helped me a lot, and the crowd was backing us for every point. I think that's what helped me pull through the match today."

"I was just trying to focus on my game and just give my best in every point," she added.

Shrivalli also shed some light on the emotions she experienced towards the end of her match. She said, "The feeling when I hugged my teammates after the win was surreal. All of us being individual players, we've come to play as a team and the amount that we've bonded in the past week, that has been good and exciting for all of us, and I've really loved the atmosphere here."

'Having Maaya on team is a big boost for us'

Elaborating on her experience while representing India, the young player opened up about playing alongside her teammates in this tournament. "We've been doing a lot of crazy stuff off court, playing a lot of games and trying to understand each other. I think we've got a good blend of how everyone functions on the team, and we've been trying to be really chirpy, and I think that's what helped us," she quipped.

With experienced players like Prarthana Thombare and Ankita Raina, as well as youngsters like Maaya Rajeshwaran, the Indian team has a healthy mix of youth and experience in their squad.

Sharing her thoughts on the mix of players in the team, Shrivalli said, "The seniors have been really helpful to us. They have been giving us insights of how they have been playing for the country in the past few years. They've been telling us what we have to do. They've also been trying to keep us calm before the matches. Also, Maya being on the team is definitely an extra boost for us."

Shrivalli also reckoned that the conditions could play in Team India's favour. "The courts have been in our favour because they've been slightly faster and bouncier. I think all of us love playing on courts like these. Also, with the conditions being really hot, I think it helps us," she signed off.