Tennis: Venus Williams falls but opponent Camila Giorgi scores point and celebrates during WTA 250 - WATCH

BirminghamUpdated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:43 PM IST

Serena Williams during the match against Camila Giorgi. (Source: @WeAreTennis) Photograph:(Twitter)

The incident happened in the first set itself when Venus fell after hitting a forehand but Giorgi continued to play. Venus' sister and Tennis legend Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs was one among many who called out Giorgi for her on-court gesture during the play.

Veteran tennis player Venus Williams turned back the clock on Monday as she won in the first round of WTA 250 event. The 43-year-old, who was playing with a strapped knee, beat Italian Camila Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) for her first top-50 win since 2019.

The game, however, saw an incident with Giorgi seemingly going against the sporting spirit to score a point over Venus. The incident happened in the first set itself when Venus fell after hitting a forehand but Giorgi continued to play. The Italian won the point but, it was her celebratory scream after winning the point which made the heads turn.

Venus' sister and Tennis legend Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs was one among many who called out Giorgi for her on-court gesture during the play.

"Camilla Giorgi just yelled Si when @Venuseswilliams just fell over and screamed! I mean wtf !!! I honestly think that could be the lowest moment of her career!!!! And you NEVER want to see this face coming at you now! Come on Vee!" Stubbs tweeted.

Venus, after the win, went on to praise her opponent and said that Giorgi pushed her to be better.

"I thought I played so well today and she also played incredible," Venus Williams said. "So, she pushed me to be better than what I thought I could be and this is great, great for me," said the seven-time Grand Slam winner via Tennis.com.

"I got to a great start, my leg started hurting in the third game, I was like 'Oh no, not this.' It was really hard to control my emotions to be honest and eventually I just acclimated to what I was going through and tried to ignore it. I couldn't move as well as I wanted but I tried to hit every ball that I could," she added.

