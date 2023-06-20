Tennis: Venus Williams falls but opponent Camila Giorgi scores point and celebrates during WTA 250 - WATCH

Veteran tennis player Venus Williams turned back the clock on Monday as she won in the first round of WTA 250 event. The 43-year-old, who was playing with a strapped knee, beat Italian Camila Giorgi 7-6(5), 4-6, 7-6(6) for her first top-50 win since 2019.

The game, however, saw an incident with Giorgi seemingly going against the sporting spirit to score a point over Venus. The incident happened in the first set itself when Venus fell after hitting a forehand but Giorgi continued to play. The Italian won the point but, it was her celebratory scream after winning the point which made the heads turn.

Venus' sister and Tennis legend Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs was one among many who called out Giorgi for her on-court gesture during the play.

Venus Williams slips & falls against Camila Giorgi.



This could've been a lot worse. She's already playing with an injured knee. Thankfully she's okay 🙏🏼



"Camilla Giorgi just yelled Si when @Venuseswilliams just fell over and screamed! I mean wtf !!! I honestly think that could be the lowest moment of her career!!!! And you NEVER want to see this face coming at you now! Come on Vee!" Stubbs tweeted.

Venus, after the win, went on to praise her opponent and said that Giorgi pushed her to be better.