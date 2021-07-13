Tennis: Roger Federer withdraws from Tokyo Olympics

Tennis star Roger Federer announced that he will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics after suffering a knee injury during the grasscourt season.

The former world no-1 was knocked by Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the quarter-finals of Wimbledon in straight sets.

Federer is not the first tennis star to back out from the mega event. Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem, Serena Williams, Stan Wawrinka, Simona Halep and Nick Kyrgios have also withdrawn from the Olympics which starts on July 23.

Roger Federer said: “During the grass court season, I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games.”

“I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honour and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland.”

“I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer. I wish the entire Swiss team the best of luck and I will be rooting hard from afar. As always, Hopp Schwiz,” he added.