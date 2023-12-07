Tennis: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka mark their return as Australian Open announce entry list for 2024 edition

The stage is set for the first-ever Grand Slam of 2024. The Australian Open will kick off on January 14 and the preparations are in full swing. Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will officially mark their return to the Grand Slams, after long gaps, as the entry list for the upcoming 2024 edition is out. Both Nadal and Osaka will make a comeback during the Brisbane International, which will be held ahead of the Australian Open from Jan 1-7.

The Spaniard made his way on the entry list of the Australian Open on the basis of Protected Ranking along with Croatia’s Marin Cilic, Denis Shapovalov (Canada) and Milos Raonic, USA’s Reilly Opelka and Czech Republic’s Jiri Vesely. Meanwhile, Osaka was drafted in courtesy of the Special Ranking along with USA’s Jennifer Brady, Amanda Anisimova, Shelby Rogers and Caty McNally, Germany’s Angelique Kerber and Australia’s Ajila Tomlanovic. AO 2024 entry lists locked in. Let’s get this show on the road ☑️ 😎 https://t.co/fXGQluKVKn — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) December 6, 2023 × Also read: Tennis: Rafael Nadal believes he will be 'competitive' in his return

Nadal will make a comeback after a long gap. He hasn't played any form of tennis since his second-round exit at the Australian Open early this year. He even bowed out of the 2023 French Open, owing to a hip injury, which led to his ouster from the top 100 for the first time in 20 years.

Ahead of his comeback, Nadal said in a video posted on social media, "I don't know at what level (he will play at), I don't know what to expect, I have no idea, but I don't care right now. I'm just happy to be back and with great excitement to make the effort that is necessary to have fun and I believe that I will be competitive."

He further opined, "It's been a long year in which I've gone through many phases, from trying to get back to compete at the clay season, week after week, disappointment after disappointment."

"Of course I have had many doubts, of course there were moments where it seemed impossible that this moment would come, but we've maintained the work, spirit and hope and I think I am ready," the former world number one Nadal added.