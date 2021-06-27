Tennis: Playing on Centre Court at Wimbledon is ‘incredibly special’, says Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty is set to kick-off her 2021 Wimbledon campaign as tennis gets back to SW19 following two years. The Aussie has had a great deal of accomplishment effectively this season, winning three WTA titles and establishing her place as the World No. 1. However, she endured a shoulder injury in Rome which lead to a mid-match retirement from the second round of Roland Garros.

Ashleigh Barty hasn't played a match from that point forward and enters Wimbledon with no authority grass-court matches added to her repertoire.

In any case, Ashleigh Barty is presently peering toward a definitive prize at the All England Club. In her pre-match press conference, she said: "One day I would love to be the champion here. It's a dream. It's a goal. Dreams don't always come true, but you can fight and do everything you can to give yourself that opportunity."

She additionally shed some light on her advancement with recovery, prior to discussing how she feels about the change from clay court to grass court. She said: "I feel like I'm fit, I'm ready to play, I'm excited to play. Straight after Paris, obviously, there was some time where we needed to digest what was going on. We needed to get a full diagnosis. We were able to do that, which is a really crucial part of my rehab. We've been able to go through the rehab, do what we've needed to do, give ourselves the best chance to play here at Wimbledon. I'm good to go."

Ashleigh Barty proceeded to discuss taking motivation from her countrywoman Evonne Goolagong. She said: "It's a really special anniversary for a lot of Australians, but for indigenous Australians in particular I think this is a really special one."

Ashleigh Barty will respect the Australian tennis legend by wearing an outfit redid for the event by her clothing support FILA. The dress has looked at Evonne Goolagong's notable scallop outfit, which she donned when she won the Venus Rosewater dish.

"For me to be able to wear an outfit inspired by Evonne's iconic scallop dress is really amazing. I think for me, that made me feel a lot more comfortable knowing her favorite dress, probably her most iconic dress, is something that inspired me and inspired our generation of indigenous youth. I hope that my version of it, my outfit, can do the same for the next generation of indigenous youth coming forward."

Since reigning champ Simona Halep pulled out of the tournament because of injury, the All England Club has chosen to give the honour of opening Center Court procedures on Tuesday upon Ashleigh Barty. She offered her thanks for that, considering it an honor. She said: “It’s incredibly special. It’s an opportunity very few people get to experience. Of course, I wish Sim was here to be able to experience that. She’s earned the right to open Centre Court on Tuesday as the defending women’s champion.

"I'm extremely excited and humbled to have the privilege and to have the honor. I hope I can go out there on a really special occasion for Australian tennis with Evonne's 50th anniversary. I think it's going to be a really special moment and one that I'm certainly looking forward to."