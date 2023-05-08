Tennis: It would be brutal for tennis if Rafael Nadal misses French Open 2023, says Roger Federer

Rafael Nadal has been out of action for quite some time. He is nursing a hip injury which has already kept him out of many tournaments, including the just-concluded Miami Open in the run-up to this year's French Open. The Roland Garros 2023 is just a few weeks away and the Spaniard is running against time to recover fully from his hip injury. Ahead of the French Open, Nadal's longtime rival and good friend Roger Federer feels 'it will be brutal for tennis' if the 14-time French Open champion does not turn up for the showpiece event in Paris, France.

"It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn't going to be there," Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam winner, told Sky Sports on Sunday (May 07) at Formula One's Miami Grand Prix. He further asserted, "I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best."

Federer added, "Obviously Novak (Djokovic) hasn't been playing that much so I hope he's going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well." The former world number one retired from tennis last year in mid-September.

In April, Nadal, the 22-time Grand Slam winner, took to his official Twitter handle to share a video where he announced, "Hello everyone. It's been a while since I communicated directly with you. It has been a difficult few weeks and months. As you know I suffered a major injury in Australia, at the Psoas. Initially it had to be a six to eight week recovery period and we are now on fourteen. The reality is that the situation is not what we would have expected. All medical indications have been followed, but the evolution has not been what they initially told us."

"We find ourselves in a difficult situation. The weeks are passing and I had the illusion of being able to play in tournaments that are the most important in my career such as Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Madrid, Rome, Roland Garros and for the moment I have missed Monte Carlo and Barcelona. I will not be able to be in Madrid unfortunately. The injury still hasn't healed and I can't work out what I need to to compete. I was training, but now a few days ago we decided to change course a bit, do another treatment and see if things improve to try to get to what comes next. I can't give deadlines because if I knew I would tell you but I don't know. This is how things are now."

Nadal added, "I also want to send a special greeting to all the Madrid and Spanish public because I will have missed the two tournaments that are played here at home. You all know what it means for me to play these tournaments and specifically Madrid that I will not be able to play it with everything it has given me. I have no choice but to try to have the right attitude throughout this time, try to give myself the opportunity to compete in one of the tournaments that remains of the clay season and I have no choice but to work and be with the right mentality.

A very strong hug to all and as soon as I have news, I will inform you. Thank you!", the world number 14 signed off.