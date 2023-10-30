Tennis: 'I don't feel safe...', Aryna Sabalenka slams WTA for poor organisation of 2023 Finals

World number one tennis player Aryna Sabalenka has slammed the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) over the organisation of its season-ending Finals. Taking to her social media handle, Sabalenka wrote a lengthy story post wherein she called out the lax organisation of the event.

Even before the start of the event, the Belarusian had expressed displeasure over the choice of the venue. The season-ending tournament is being organised in the tourist city of Cancun in Mexico.

"I am very disappointed with the WTA and the experience so far at the WTA Finals. This is not the level of organisation we expect for the Finals," said Sabalenka.

Don't feel safe: Sabalenka

The Australian Open champion said she didn't feel "safe" moving across the court, adding that players hadn't been given adequate preparation time.

"To be honest, I don't feel safe moving on this court a lot of the time, the bounce is not consistent at all, and we weren't able to practice on this court until yesterday for the first time," she added.

Notably, the venue for the Finals was decided in September only after WTA and Saudi Arabia failed to reach an agreement. As a result, the construction of the court on the Mexican resort of Cancun was only completed days before the tournament's start.

"It's just not acceptable to me with so much on the line and so much at stake."

Sabalenka cleared that her grievances were against WTA and not the local tournament organisers who had been given a difficult task at the eleventh hour.

"All that said, I definitely want to show my appreciation for the local tournament organizers, everyone that built the court at the last minute, and everyone that's working here at the event," she wrote. "I know it's not their fault and I want them to know, as well as all the Mexican fans, that I love them and appreciate them."

The Australian Open champion beat Greece's Maria Sakkari 6-0, 6-1 in the opening match on Sunday. She is eyeing the WTA Finals trophy with second-ranked Iga Swiatek challenging for it,

Two groups of four players will compete in round-robin matches through Friday with the two top finishers in each group advancing to Saturday's semi-finals. The final will be next Sunday.

Sabalenka became world number one after her run to the US Open final in September, ending Swiatek's 75-week rankings reign after her debut at number one in April 2022.

(With inputs from agencies)