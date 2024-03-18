Tennis: Carlos Alcaraz defends Indian Wells title with win over Daniil Medvedev

Carlos Alcaraz successfully defended his Indian Wells crown with a 7-6(5) 6-1 win over Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday (March 17).

In a rematch of last year's final, Alcaraz started sloppily, spraying errors around the court to fall 3-0 down but raised his level and captured the first set when his Russian opponent's forehand went wide in the tiebreak.

The Spaniard romped through the second set, raising his arms in the air and letting out a roar when Medvedev missed another forehand wide on match point.

Second seed Alcaraz smacked 25 winners to Medvedev's 11 and was especially effective against his opponent's second serves.

It was an eventful stay in the California desert for the 20-year-old Alcaraz.

The two-time major champion was stung on the forehead when a swarm of bees invaded the court on Thursday, kept his number two ranking by ending Jannik Sinner's 19-match winning streak in the semis and slayed the big-serving fourth seed Medvedev in the final.

Swiatek wins women's singles

Iga Swiatek beat Maria Sakkari 6-4 6-0 in the Indian Wells final on Sunday (March 17) to claim the title for a second time in the California desert.

In a rematch of the 2022 final, world number one Swiatek came out firing, building a 3-0 lead before Sakkari worked her way back into the set for 4-4.

But on her third set point, the Pole dragged Sakkari from one side of the court to the other before capturing the opener with a forehand winner.

Swiatek, who did not drop a set all tournament, dominated the second, crushing a running backhand for a 3-0 lead and then breaking serve for 4-0 as the outmatched Greek began to fade.

A backhand winner down the line put Swiatek a game away and the top seed sealed the win by breaking serve to love when Sakkari's forehand sailed wide on match point.