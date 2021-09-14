'Team is led by Virat Kohli and we are backing him': Jay Shah on captaincy rumours

There was a report which claimed that Kohli is willing to step down from the top spot in the limited-overs format and has already informed the team management and Rohit about his decision.

A report by the Times of India said that Kohli had discussed with Rohit and will be stepping down after the ICC T20 World Cup. However, the BCCI treasurer has made it clear that Hitman won't take over as the captain in the shorter formats post the T20 World Cup, in the UAE.

Now, BCCI's secretary Jay Shah has also dismissed the reports. While speaking to Cricbuss, he said: "There is no such proposal and the team is led by Virat and we are backing him."

Since India failed to win the 2019 ODI World Cup, in England and Wales, Kohli's captaincy has been under the scanner especially in the shorter formats.

So far, the 32-year-old has led India in two ICC events in white-ball cricket but the Men in Blue returned without a trophy despite playing very well.

Split captaincy debate surfaced once again after Kohli & Co. failed to win the inaugural WTC final, versus New Zealand, in mid-June in Southampton.

Back then, many thought Kohli can give up limited-overs captaincy and take the team further ahead in the purest format of the game.