Talks of 'sporting humiliation' disrespectful: Carlo Ancelotti after defeat against Barcelona

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti sounded defensive in the aftermath of the 3-1 loss against rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Supercopa final on Sunday. Ancelotti said the talks of 'sporting humiliation' after the defeat were disrespectful.

“To say this was a sporting humiliation is a lack of respect," said Ancelotti in a post-match conference before adding, "We lost a match to Barcelona, just as we won a match against them in La Liga. Barcelona were better today. That’s it. To say humiliation, that’s too much. In sport, sometimes you win, sometimes the opponent wins."

Ancelotti, a serial winner with Real Madrid added that it wasn't a critical situation for the club but they needed to fix the situation soon.

“It’s not a critical situation, but it’s a difficult situation. You have difficult moments in a season and we have to fix this soon with commitment."

"When you concede three goals, you need to be better in defence. We need to work on that. We’re not playing well right now. But, this team has the quality to be competitive in all the tournaments we have left. Real Madrid usually win finals, and we’ve lost this one, but we have a long season left.”

Ancelloti's med were slow off the blocks as Barcelona's forward line ran rings around the Real Madrid defence.

Teenager Gavi was at the centre of Barcelona's spirited display as he scored one and set up other two goals to gift the Catalans their first silverware of the season.

Though Karim Benzema netted a late goal, it proved too little, too late as Madrid could not mount a comeback, as they had done all throughout their last season campaign.

Barcelona are currently at the top of the La Liga table while Madrid, three points adrift, find themselves in the second spot,

After the Supercopa loss, Real Madrid's next major knockout contest will come against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match.

The first leg tie will be played at Anfield, under the lights on February 15. Meanwhile, the second leg tie will be played a month later on March 15 at the Santiago Bernabéu.

While most pundits have given Real Madrid an advantage, the performance against Barcelona might have evened the scales a bit.

(With inputs from agencies)