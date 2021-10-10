T20 World Cup: Shahid Afridi weighs in on 'high-pressure' game between India and Pakistan

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his opinion on one of the most-awaited clashes in the upcoming T20 World Cup — India vs Pakistan. The cricket rivalry between the two nations is epic and when it comes to the World Cup, the frenzy among fans can't be compared.

Last, the arch-rivals met at the 2019 World Cup in England, where India won against Pakistan and maintained their unbeaten record in World Cups. The bilateral series between the two has been suspended due to political reasons.

In the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is set to begin from October 17 in the UAE and Oman, both teams will lock horns with an aim to win the coveted trophy. As Pakistan have never defeated India at the Cricket World Cup, stakes are high for the Babar Azam-led team, on the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led team will also have the pressure of maintaining their unbeaten record.

ALSO READ | Fresh DLS rules: ICC makes changes in playing conditions for T20 World Cup 2021 semi-final & final

Now, weighing in on the match, Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi said that India vs Pakistan is always a "high-pressure" game and teams should be able to handle it.

"On his official YouTube video, Afridi said, "See, India vs Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. And whichever team handles pressure better will win. Also, whichever teams make the smallest of mistakes has a better chance of winning."

On the inclusion of Shoaib Malik into Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad, Afridi has said that it will hold the side in good stead once the tournament starts.

"Good to see Shoaib Malik recalled for the T20 World Cup. As a senior and experienced player, he can contribute big time for Pakistan. All the best," tweeted Afridi.

ALSO READ | With an aim to win back the urn, England name strongest available squad for Ashes tour

The Pakistan squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 will depart for Dubai, United Arab Emirates, on October 15. They will play two warm-up matches against the West Indies and South Africa on October 18 and 20 respectively before taking on India in a Group-2 fixture on October 24 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.