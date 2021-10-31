T20 World Cup: Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohammad Shahzad help Afghanistan crush Namibia by 62 runs

PTI
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Published: Oct 31, 2021, 06:45 PM(IST)

Afghanistan cricket team Photograph:( PTI )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Hamid Hassan (3/9) and Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26) magical spells help Afghanistan restrict Namibia at 98 in 20 overs.

Afghanistan defeated minnows Namibia by 62 runs in their Super 12 group 2 match to keep semi-final hopes alive at the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Mohammad Shahzad (45) and Hazratullah Zazai (33) added 53 for the opening wicket.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Mohammad Shahzad becomes first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs

Playing the last match of his international career, former skipper Asghar Afghan made a 23-ball 31, while Mohammad Nabi (32) was the other contributor for Afghanistan.

In reply, Namibia were restricted to 98 for 9 in 20 overs.

Hamid Hassan (3/9), Naveen-ul-Haq (3/26), Gulbadin Naib (2/19) and Rashid Khan (1/14) were among wickets.

Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (2/21), Ruben Trumpelmann (2/34) and JJ Smit (1/24) were the successful bowlers for Namibia.

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: Afghanistan's Asghar to retire from all formats after Namibia match

Brief Score:

Afghanistan: 160 for 5 in 20 overs (Mohammad Shahzad 45; Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton 2/21)

Namibia: 98 for 9 allout in 20 overs (David Wiese 26; Hamid Hassan 3/9, Naveen-ul-Haq 3/26). 

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 28 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
IND
69/4
(14.2 ov)
 VS
NZ
Full Scorecard →
Oct 31, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 27
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
AFG
(20.0 ov) 160/5
VS
NAM
98/9 (20.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs
Full Scorecard →
Oct 30, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 25
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
SA
(19.5 ov) 146/6
VS
SL
142 (20.0 ov)
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Read in App