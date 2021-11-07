T20 World Cup: Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik help Pakistan hammer Scotland by 72 runs

PTI
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Published: Nov 07, 2021, 10:36 PM(IST)

Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik Photograph:( AFP )

Follow Us

Story highlights

With the innings of Babar Azam(66) and Shoaib Malik(54*), Pakistan set a target for 190 for Scotland.

Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs to top Group 2 in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Babar Azam top-scored with 66 off 47 balls while Mohammad Hafeez smashed 31 off 19 balls and Shoaib Malik 54 not out off 18 balls as Pakistan posted 189 for four.

Scotland could only manage 117 for six in 20 overs.

×

ALSO READ: T20 World Cup: England formidable even without Jason Roy, says New Zealand's Adam Milne

Brief scores:

Pakistan 189/4 in 20 overs (Babar Azam 66, Shoaib Malik 54 not out; Hamza Sharif 1/24, Chris Greaves).

Scotland 117/6 in 20 overs (Richie Berrington 54 not out; Shadab Khan 2/14).

Topics

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Nov 07, 2021 | Match 3 LIVE
ICC World Twenty20 Americas Regional Qualifier 2, 2021
PAN
74/6
(17.4 ov)
 VS
USA
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 40
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
NZ
(18.1 ov) 125/2
VS
AFG
124/8 (20.0 ov)
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Nov 07, 2021 | Super 12 - Match 41
ICC World Twenty20, 2021
PAK
(20.0 ov) 189/4
VS
SCO
117/6 (20.0 ov)
Pakistan beat Scotland by 72 runs
Full Scorecard →
Read in App