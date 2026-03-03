/T20 World Cup 2026: India revises practice timing in Mumbai amid lunar eclipse

The India team has rescheduled its practice session on Tuesday (Mar 3) due to a lunar eclipse. According to reports, the team usually trains at 6 PM two days before a match in the T20 World Cup 2026. The Board of Control for Cricket in India had earlier announced that the squad would practice from 6 PM to 9 PM at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai ahead of their semi-final against England.

However, the team management later revised the timing after knowing that the lunar eclipse would begin at 3:20 PM and end at 6:47 PM. In line with certain Hindu beliefs, some members preferred to avoid training during the eclipse and since India is playing an important semi-final, they wanted to start on a positive note.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The moon was expected to be visible in India from 6:26 PM, with the eclipse at its peak between 6:33 PM and 6:40 PM. Many in the team believed that no important activity should be done during this time. As a result, the management decided to delay practice by about an hour.

“The team found out that since it is chandra grahan ‘lunar eclipse’ one should avoid doing anything good. As India is playing semi-finals against England the team wanted to start on a positive note. Many felt that we can push the practice time until 6:40 PM one should avoid doing any activity. The team management agreed to it and practice was postponed by an hour,” a source confirmed, according to the Indian Express.

During the tournament, the Indian team and its players have been regularly offering prayers and visiting temples before matches. They were seen going to temples in different cities, including Kolkata.