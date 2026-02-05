T20 World Cup 2026 | 'Enjoyed number 3 but...,' Kishan's blistering from puts Samson in spot ahead of India's title defence

Ishan Kishan, after his 20-ball 53 in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match against South Africa on Wednesday (Feb 4), is the front-runner to open the batting ahead of Sanju Samson come main tournament. The left-hand batter made a sensational comeback to the Indian team just before the T20 World Cup 2026 on the back of a strong Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) tournament and has put Samson, India's designated opener since T20 World Cup 2024, in spot. Samson's poor form including scoring just 40-odd runs in the recent five-T20I home series against New Zeland has also not helped his case. Kishan, after scoring 214 runs in three games vs NZ, has now shared his feeling about 'wanting to open', giving India a dilemma to settle about backing first choice player or in-form batter before they take on USA on Feb 7 in their T20 WC campaign opener in Mumbai.

Kishan shares thoughts on opening batting in T20 WC warm up match vs SA

Kishan's 20-ball 53 before being retired out was the highlight of his opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma, who himself scored 18-ball 24 before retiring hurt. The duo added 80 runs for the first wicket in just 5.3 overs, with Kishan hitting 22 of 29 runs in the 5th over bowled by Anrich Nortje which included three sixes and a four as well. The only thing which can go against him is that India preferring left-right combination at the top and hence giving Samson a go ahead.

Speaking after the match, Kishan said: "I was really excited for Wednesday (Feb 4). I wanted to open the innings. Batting at number three, I enjoyed that situation, but with the World Cup coming up, no matter what position I bat in, my focus is always on doing my best for the team. I think it’s about staying in the present, watching the ball and playing the shots that are required at that point in time. I’m not putting too much thought or effort into it. I’m just reacting, watching the ball, and playing accordingly, and that seems to be working well for me."

India squad for T20 World Cup 2026: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh