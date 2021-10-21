T20 WC: India, Pak or WI? England opener Jason Roy names two biggest threats to Eoin Morgan & Co.

The T20 World Cup 2021's main draw is set to start from October 23. While the automatically-qualified teams completed their warm-up encounters, the qualifying round is set to conclude by Friday (October 22). Ahead of the Super 12, there are many teams who can be termed as strong contenders for the ICC event.

Prior to England's T20 WC opener, versus West Indies on Saturday (October 23), Eoin Morgan & Co.'s swashbuckling opener Jason Roy named two teams that can be serious threats to his national side. Speaking at the virtual press-conference ahead of the fifth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, where he will represent Delhi Bulls, Roy told wionnews.com, "I think in our group, South Africa had a great warm-up game last night (versus Pakistan). You can never write them off. They have plenty of match-winners. India are playing some amazing cricket as well. You just can't write off any team as each other as ridiculous match-winners. I might have to sit on the fence and be boring but it will be an exciting tournament for sure."

On being asked if he would like to improve any aspect of his game in the T10 league (shortest format in the sport), Roy said, "Umm, I guess you have to be consistent with your ball-striking. In T20s, you can give yourself more time but in T10, you need to go hard after the word go. My last T10 tournament was few years back now. Obviously, Covid has messed that all up. I am intrigued to see what I can do this time around."

Coming back to the T20 WC, England are placed in Pool A along with Australia, South Africa, West Indies whereas two more teams will join from the qualifiers. On the other hand, Pool B comprises India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan while they will also see two more teams join from the qualifying round.

To back Roy's claims, there are no certain favourites for the coveted T20 WC title. Teams such as India, England, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand are very strong whereas South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan will also challenge other sides. Even the ones who will join from the qualifiers can upset big teams and spoil several campaigns.