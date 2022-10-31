T20 WC: Australia ease past Ireland, miss out on golden chance to improve NRR as race for semis intensifies

Australia beat Ireland in their penultimate Super 12 clash in the Men's T20 World Cup 2022 edition, on Monday (October 31). Playing the Irish at The Gabba, Brisbane -- which hosted its first game in the ongoing edition -- Finch & Co. eased past the Andrew Balbirnie-led side by 42 runs and remain alive in the race for the semi-finals. However, a bigger win would've ensured a more healthy Net Run Rate (NRR) for the hosts and defending champions; a need of the hour for teams like Australia and England in Group A (which has been dominated by New Zealand).

Being asked to bat first, Australia weren't off to a great start as they lost David Warner for cheap (3). Finch, who has been struggling for runs, also didn't get off to a flier. Mitchell Marsh, at No. 3, returned for a 23-ball 28. Finch managed to up the ante during his crucial 70-run fourth-wicket stand with Marcus Stoinis (who scored a vital 25-ball 35) and returned with a 44-ball 63, laced with 5 fours and 3 sixes. He managed to hit some big shots -- off Mark Adair and George Dockrell -- before his departure. Late hits from Tim David and Matthew Wade took Aussies to a competitive 179-5.

In reply, Ireland were off to a promising start before they were reduced to 25 for 5 after being 18 for no loss. Two wickets apiece from Pat Cummins, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa and Mitchell Starc dented Ireland's chase as they were bundled out for 139 in 18.1 overs. Lorcan Tucker's entertaining 48-ball 71 was the only shining aspect for Ireland during their run-chase. His inning prevented the hosts from attaining a more comprehensive victory, which could've bolstered their NRR further (had they won by 75 runs, or more, it would've taken them above England) as Group A continues to be congested with many contenders for the second spot (given NZ already have a one foot in the semi-finals).

What they said

Aaron Finch: It was a good performance. Getting 180 was a decent score on that wicket. We knew we had to lay the foundation early and couldn't risk being 4-5 down. Just a little bit of hammy tightness, he (Tim David) sat out as a precaution. It is nice when it works like that (not opening with Starc), doesn't always work but there's a lot of time and planning that goes into it, sometimes you look great and sometimes you look stupid, you take the good with the bad in this format. It would have been nice, having them 5 for 25 to really push that forward, Tucker played a helluva knock there.

Andrew Balbirnie: It was hardly fought. The first innings got away, we bowled well but a couple of overs didn't go our way and certainly didn't get the start with the bat, but to show the fight at the end was nice. Looking at the scoreboard we thought it wasn't against us, again the wickets column was a problem and who knows if someone had stayed with Tucker. He has had a really good World Cup and these wickets here suit him.