Swiss Open 2023 badminton LIVE streaming: When, where & how to watch Swiss Open live on mobile, laptop

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: The international badminton tournament, Swiss Open is all set to start on Tuesday, March 21 at St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland. The finals of the tournament will be held on March 26 and the winner will receive prize money of $ 210,000. This will be the eighth tournament in the 2023 BWF World Tour calendar and the third Super 300 event held in the same period. The tournament is organised by Yonex with sanctions from the Badminton World Federation (BWF). All the qualifying and preliminary rounds will start on March 21 at 10:00 am IST, the next two days will be followed by the rest preliminary rounds. On day 4, March 24, the tournament will enter into its quarter-final matches, with semi-finals being held on March 25.

In the last 2022 Swiss Open, Indian ace shuttler, PV Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand to win the women's singles title. Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medalist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16, 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Swiss Open 2023 badminton: 2022 Defending champions

Men’s singles – Jonatan Christie (Indonesia)

Women’s singles – PV Sindhu (India)

Men’s doubles – Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto (Indonesia)

Women’s doubles – Gabriela Stoeva/Stefani Stoeva (Bulgaria)

Mixed doubles – Mark Lamfuss/Isabel Lohau (Germany)

Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming tournament:

When is the Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament starting?- Date

The Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament is starting on March 21 and its finals will be held on March 26.

At what time the matches of the Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament will be played?- Time

All the matches of the Swiss Open 2023 tournament will be played at 10:00 am IST starting from March 21.

Where the Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament will be held?- Venue

The tournament will be held at the St. Jakobshalle in Basel, Switzerland.

Where to watch the Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament?

The tournament matches can be watched on the official YouTube channel of BWF (Badminton World Federation).

How to live-stream the Swiss Open 2023 badminton tournament?

The tournament matches can also be live-streamed on the JioCinema app.

