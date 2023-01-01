Sushil Mann, the bus driver who saved Rishabh Pant’s life, to be honoured by Uttarakhand Govt on Republic Day

Sushil Mann, the bus driver who saved Rishabh Pant’s life, will be honoured by the Uttarakhand government on the Republic Day, January 26. Pant met with a serious accident in wee hours on Friday morning (December 30th) on the Delhi-Dehradun highway where his car crashed after being hit on the roadside dividers.

As per Mann and his bus conductor, Paramjeet, Rishabh’s car flipped at least three to four times before hitting into the divider. Both managed to help Pant get out of his car that was damaged almost completely, and later burnt.

Following the accident, Pant was first taken to a local hospital and then was shifted to the Max hospital in Dehradun. As per the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) director, Shyam Sharma, the India keeper-batter was trying to avoid a pothole when the accident happened. While S.K. Singh, the Superintendent of Police, Haridwar (Rural), said that Pant “fell asleep at the wheel a kilometre ahead of Narsan towards Roorkee.”

In the medical bulletin issued by the BCCI, Pant has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe alongside suffering abrasion injuries on his back. However, as per the latest updates from the doctors, Pant is stable and is reacting to treatment well.

BCCI officials are also believed to be in direct contact with the hospital doctors and are monitoring Pant’s situation every now and then. Not only this, members of DDCA and a few Bollywood celebrities also visited Pant including Anil Kapoor and veteran actor Anupam Kher.