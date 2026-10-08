/Could Betelgeuse kill Earth? Scientists unveil hidden star and true supernova danger

Betelgeuse is a massive red supergiant nearing the end of its stellar life, and astronomers have found strong evidence for a previously hidden companion star orbiting it. The discovery could help explain Betelgeuse's changing behaviour and improve scientists' understanding of what happens before a massive star eventually explodes as a supernova. Such explosions release enormous amounts of energy and radiation and, if they occurred close enough to Earth, could potentially damage the atmosphere and threaten life. But Betelgeuse is roughly 650 light-years away, far beyond the distance generally considered dangerous for a supernova. If Betelgeuse eventually explodes, scientists expect Earth to witness a spectacular cosmic event rather than face an extinction-level threat.