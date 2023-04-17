Super Cup 2023 semi-finals: Check date, time, venue, schedule and live-streaming details; all you need to know

Super Cup 2023 semi-finals: Super Cup 2023 has finally entered the semi-final stage with Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC becoming the first two teams to reach the semi-finals. The two teams will now meet on Friday, April 21 at 8:30 PM IST. The other two spots for Super Cup 2023 are still up for grabs. Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC may qualify for semi-finals from the group B. On the other hand, any one team from Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United FC and Mumbai City FC may qualify from group D. Here are all the details about the Super Cup 2023 semi-final matches, including date, time, venue, timings and live-streaming details.

Super Cup 2023 semi-final matches details

The first semi-final match of the Super Cup 2023 will be played between Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC on Friday, April 21. The venue of the match is Kerala’s EMS stadium. The match will start at 8:30 PM IST.

The second semi-final match is slated to be played on Saturday, April 22.

It’s still unclear which teams will be playing in the match as the group stages match of Group B and Group D are still underway. The venue of the match is Kerala’s Manjeri Payyanad Stadium. The match will also begin at 8:30 PM IST.

Super Cup 2023 live-streaming details

The live telecast of the Super Cup 2023 semi-final matches will be provided by Sony Sports channels. Additionally, the live-streaming of the matches will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Super Cup 2023 full schedule- 17 April onwards

April 17: East Bengal vs Aizawl FC (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 17: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 18: Jamshedpur FC vs Gokulam Kerala (5:00 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 18: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 19: NorthEast United FC vs Churchill Brothers (5:00 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

April 19: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Semifinals

April 21: Winners Group A vs Winners Group C (8:30 PM IST)- EMS Corporation Stadium, Kozhikode

April 22: Winners Group B vs Winners Group D (8:30 PM IST)- Payyanad Stadium, Manjeri

Final