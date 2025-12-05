/Sunil Narine joins Rashid Khan and Bravo in elite 600-wicket T20 club

Sunil Narine has added another big chapter to his T20 legacy by becoming only the third bowler to take 600 wickets in the format. It’s a number that shows not just longevity, but the impact he has had across leagues around the world. Narine reached the milestone during the ILT20 match in Abu Dhabi, where he was playing for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders against Sharjah Warriorz.

The moment came when he dismissed Tom Abell, a wicket that pushed him into a rare club. Only Rashid Khan with 681 wickets and Dwayne Bravo with 631 wickets have crossed the 600 mark in competitive T20 cricket.

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders celebrated the achievement in style. After the match, the team handed him a special jersey with the number 600 printed on it. It was a simple gesture, but one that captured how highly the franchise values him. Later, the Knight Riders group said in a note that Narine’s record might stand as one of the longest-lasting milestones in the game.



For fans who have followed his journey, the milestone feels like a natural step in a career that has shaped the T20 era. From the IPL to leagues in the Caribbean, USA, and UAE, Narine has been a constant presence.

Over the years, he has played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Trinbago Knight Riders, Los Angeles Knight Riders, and now Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Different teams, different conditions, but the same impact.



What makes this achievement special is how Narine has stayed relevant even at 37. His variations still trouble batters. His calm presence still anchors bowling attacks. And his ability to step up in big moments remains unchanged.