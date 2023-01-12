STR vs STA preview and prediction: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Stars fantasy tips, BBL 2023 livestreaming

Big Bash League 2022-23 (BBL) will see Adelaide Strikers (STR) taking on the Melbourne Stars (STA) in the 38th match of the league on Thursday, January 12. The venue of the match is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The Melbourne Stars' BBL season has been marred in injuries, leaving them at the bottom of the standings. This season, they have only two wins in nine matches, with Luke Wood and Joe Clarke standing out. Melbourne Stars take on an in-form Adelaide Strikers team that is aiming for a top-four finish. Strikers enter the game after two brilliant batting performances and will be eager to continue their hot streak. With both teams looking for a crucial win, an entertaining game is expected in Melbourne.

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match details

The match between Adelaide Strikers (STR) and Melbourne Stars (STA) will take place on Thursday, January 12 at 1:45 PM IST. The venue of the match is the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in Melbourne. The match will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app and the broadcast will be available on channels across Sony Sports network.

Prediction: Adelaide Strikers to win the match.

How to watch Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) match live?

In India, BBL 2022–23 STR vs STA match will be live televised on Sony Sports Network. All BBL matches will be broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The matches will also be made available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. There will be live broadcasting of the matches on the Sony Liv app.

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) predicted lineups

Melbourne Stars: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Joe Clarke(wk), Thomas Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Campbell Kellaway, Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Harry Nielsen(wk), Peter Siddle, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Ryan Gibson, Wes Agar, Harry Conway

Adelaide Strikers (STR) vs Melbourne Stars (STA) full squad

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Cameron Boyce, Alex Carey, Harry Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Ryan Gibson, Travis Head, Adam Hose, Henry Hunt, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Matt Short, Jake Weatherald, Henry Thorton, Peter Siddle, Ben Manenti, Jordan Buckingham (local replacement player)