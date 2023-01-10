STR vs REN preview: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades prediction, playing XI, weather forecast BBL Live

STR vs REN preview: Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades prediction- On Tuesday, 10 January, the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades will face off in Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 Match No. 36. The game will be held at the Adelaide Oval. Strikers, led by Matthew Short, are in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of +0.925. However, after losing four consecutive games, the Strikers won by seven wickets against the Hobart Hurricanes. After the first inning, when the Hurricanes scored 229 for four, it appeared that the Strikers would suffer their fifth consecutive defeat. Short, on the other hand, showed up, scored a hundred, and helped his team cross the finish line with three balls to spare.

When is the match between Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades?

On Monday, 10 January, the BBL match between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades is set to begin at 2:10 pm. local time.

Where will the BBL Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades game be played?

The Adelaide Oval in Adelaide will host the BBL match between the Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades.

BBL Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades form details

Rashid Khan will not be available for the Strikers' next game because he will be competing in the SA20 from 10 January onwards. Travis Head and Alex Carey, on the other hand, are expected to return following the Sydney Test against South Africa. The Renegades, on the other hand, have won two straight games and are third in the table with 10 points and a net run rate of +0.091. They will enter the game having defeated the Hurricanes by six wickets thanks to Sam Harper's 48-ball 89 with four fours and seven sixes.

What's the weather forecast?

There is no chance of rain for the time being. Temperatures will be around the 29-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the low 30s.

BBL Adelaide Strikers vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Adelaide Strikers appears to win the match.

BBL Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades squad details

Adelaide Strikers: Wes Agar, Jordan Buckingham, Colin de Grandhomme, Adam Hose, Thomas Kelly, Rashid Khan, Chris Lynn, Ben Manenti, Harry Nielsen (wk), Matt Short, Peter Siddle (c), Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

A behind the scenes look at Shorty's first duties as skipper, and what a memorable match it turned out to be 😀#StrikeShow #BBL12 pic.twitter.com/CoBblYSX8L — Adelaide Strikers (@StrikersBBL) January 10, 2023 ×

Melbourne Renegades: Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals), Corey Rocchiccioli, Peter Handscomb

BBL Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades probable XIs

Adelaide Strikers: Matthew Short (c), Travis Head, Chris Lynn, Adam Hose, Colin de Grandhomme, Thomas Kelly, Alex Carey (wk), Wes Agar, Harry Conway, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton

Melbourne Renegades: Marcus Harris, Martin Guptill, Sam Harper (wk), Aaron Finch (c), Jonathan Wells, Mackenzie Harvey, Will Sutherland, Akeal Hosein, Tom Rogers, Kane Richardson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Where can I watch the game between BBL Adelaide Strikers and Melbourne Renegades