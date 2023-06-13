SS vs CSG Live streaming: How to watch TNPL 2023 Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies live stream in India

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) began on June 12. It is one of the most prominent domestic T20 leagues in India. This is the seventh season this season after it was established in 2016. In total eight teams contest in a Round-Robin format in the TNPL. The tournament consists of 32 matches, including three playoff matches and then the final.

All TNPL matches will be played across 4 different venues- Coimbatore, Dindigul, Salem and Tirunelveli.

Today the match will be played between Salem Spartans (SS) vs Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) in SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. The match is expected to begin at 7 PM IST.

Amit Sathvik (wk), R Kavin, S Abishiek, Akash Sumra, Mann Bafna, Kaushik Gandhi, M Ganesh Moorthi, S Aravind, N Selva Kumaran, Sunny Sandhu, Abhishek Tanwar, V Yuvaraj, J Gowri Sankar, Muhammad Adnan Khan, Prasanth Rajesh, Sachin Rathi, Ravi Karthikeyan, RS Mokit Hariharan, VRS Guru Kedarnath, RS Jaganath Sinivas

Chepauk Super Gillies

N Jagadeesan (wk), Pradosh Ranjan Paul (wk), Baba Aparajith, Rajagopal Sathish, Rahil Shah, M Silambarasan, S Harish Kumar, B Iyappan, M Viju Arul, R Sibi, Ramalingam Rohit, Uthirasamy Sasidev, Sanjay Yadav, S Santosh Shiv, TD Lokesh Raj, S Madhan Kumar, Rocky Bhasker

How can you watch TNPL 2023 via live streaming in India?

TNPL 2023 will be telecast live in Tamil and English on two channels - Star Sports and Fancode App.

To watch on Fancode App, fans can purchase subscription models.

One match subscription is available for Rs 19 ($0.13) and the streaming pass for all the matches is offered at Rs 79 ($0.96)

