Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2021, 3rd T20I , Live Streaming: When and where to watch SA vs SL?

Ahead of the T20 World Cup and IPL 14's final leg, South Africa and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the third and final T20I, at Colombo, on Tuesday evening (September 14). For the unversed, hosts Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lanka have already conceded the series with a 9-wicket loss in the second and penultimate tie to give Keshav Maharaj & Co. an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Second T20I

Riding on Tabraiz Shamsi's match-winning spell, of 3 for 20, South Africa bundled out the hosts for a paltry 103 in 18.1 overs and chased down the target without dropping any sweat, with 9 wickets and 35 balls to spare courtesy Quinton de Kock's 58 not out. Earlier, the visitors had attained a 28-run win in the series opener and will now press hard to complete a clean sweep before the T20 World Cup, which starts from October 19 in the UAE.

Here's all you need to know about the third and final T20I between Sri Lanka and South Africa:

Where will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I be played?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on September 14.

What time will Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I begin?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

The Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I will have live telecast on Sony Ten/ Ten 2 HD.

Where to watch live streaming of Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The live streaming for Sri Lanka vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be available on Sony Liv.