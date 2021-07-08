'Sri Lanka cricket is on a decline': Danish Kaneria responds to Arjuna Ranatunga's remarks

WION Web Team
New Delhi, Delhi, India Published: Jul 08, 2021, 10:11 PM(IST)

File photo of Danish Kaneria. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has responded to Arjuna Ranatunga's comments and said that he did not expect such a remark from him. 

Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga's 'second-string Indian team' remarks stirred a major controversy ahead of the India vs Sri Lanka limited-overs series.

"This is a second-string Indian team and their coming here is an insult on our cricket. I blame the current administration for agreeing to play with them due to television marketing needs," Ranatunga, had told reporters at his residence, according to news agency PTI.

Several former cricketers reacted to these remarks and criticised Ranatunga for these statements. Now, former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria has responded to Ranatunga's comments and said that he did not expect such a remark from him. 

"First of all, Mr. Ranatunga. You have made this statement to remain in limelight. Because only India is a team right now who have a pool of 50-60 players, strong enough to field two different sides. And even in this team, players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya keep representing India consistently," Kaneria said on his YouTube channel.

"So I just want to say that I feel sorry to hear this coming from you. You're such a big name and yet, you made such a statement to and then fell flat on your face with Sri Lanka Cricket responding to you."

"Sri Lanka cricket is on a decline. It's almost as of they've forgotten how to play cricket. You should be happy that India is sending its team to lift you out of financial crisis. The board will get sponsors, funds and what not," Kaneria explained.

"Don't think such a statement was needed. These things only create friction between boards. I think Ranatunga must have learnt his lesson or when India would hammer Sri Lanka comprehensively, then he'll understand."

