/Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain end RR’s unbeaten run as SRH clinch clinical home win in IPL 2026

Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain dismantled the unbeaten Rajasthan Royals with four wickets each on their IPL debuts as SunRisers Hyderabad clinch a clinical 57-run win on Monday (Apr 13). The two uncapped seamers broke RR’s back in the second innings, with Praful creating history by picking up three wickets in his first-ever IPL over, including removing the dangerous Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for a first-ball duck. He also accounted for RR’s last game hero, Dhurv Jurel, on a second-ball zero and another IPL debutant, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, without troubling the scoreboard. Hussain, on the other hand, also returned with as many wickets, which also included Yashasvi Jaiswal’s on just one.

Earlier, SRH’s stand-in captain Ishan Kishan slammed a brilliant 91, becoming only the third batter in the franchise history to be dismissed in the 90s. While Henrich Klaasen also contributed with a 26-ball 40, Salil Arora and Nitish Kumar Reddy elevated the scoring rate with a late blitz, helping SRH post another 200-plus total (216 for six) this season.

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Hinge, Hussain show in Hyderabad

Bowling with an inexperienced pair up front, Kishan’s bold move paid dividends, as Hinge, bowling his first IPL over, picked up Sooryavanshi on his first ball before picking two more in the same over to create history. It wasn’t long before his fellow debutant, Hussain, removed the seasoned RR opener Jaiswal on just one to reduce the Royals to four wickets for just two runs inside the second over.

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Hinge then accounted for RR captain Riyan Parag on the last ball of his second over, with the Royals’ scorecard reading 9/5 in the chase of 217. All-rounders Donovan Ferreira and Ravindra Jadeja then revived RR’s innings with a 118-run stand for the sixth wicket, before Hussain struck gold by dismissing Ferreira on 69 off 44 balls.



While Jadeja soon followed on 45, with Hussain picking two more in his final over to complete a four-fer, Tushar Deshpande’s stomach for fight delayed the inevitable; however, he failed to do it for long as Eshan Malinga picked his wicket on 25 to wrap up the Royals’ innings on 159, ending their unbeaten run in this competition.